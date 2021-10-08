Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.05% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,612 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $59,149.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and have sold 168,151 shares valued at $1,755,017. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

