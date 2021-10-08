Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of YY stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.