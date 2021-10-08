Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 40,244 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after acquiring an additional 415,192 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter.

SFM opened at $22.20 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

