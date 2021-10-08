Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

