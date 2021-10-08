Trexquant Investment LP Takes $994,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 54.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,870,000 after acquiring an additional 625,005 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 467.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 184,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

