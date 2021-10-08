The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,806,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,065. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

