Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $95.71 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

