Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 85.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Air Lease by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after buying an additional 782,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after buying an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after buying an additional 461,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after buying an additional 454,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

