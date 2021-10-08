PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 69,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.40 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

