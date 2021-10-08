Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.71 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.