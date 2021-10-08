Firan Technology Group (FTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of TSE:FTG opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.75. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The company has a market cap of C$66.13 million and a PE ratio of 47.37.
About Firan Technology Group
