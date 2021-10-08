Firan Technology Group (FTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE:FTG opened at C$2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.75. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The company has a market cap of C$66.13 million and a PE ratio of 47.37.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

