First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.37 and last traded at $57.20. 30,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 23,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.