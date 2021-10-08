Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Trading Up 0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU)’s stock price was up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.20. Approximately 8,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 2,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.