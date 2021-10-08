Gresham House (LON:GHE) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 905 ($11.82). Approximately 170,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 58,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907 ($11.85).

Several analysts have weighed in on GHE shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a market cap of £343.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 909.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 885.84.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

