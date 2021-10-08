Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. APA reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. Truist increased their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

NASDAQ APA opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after acquiring an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

