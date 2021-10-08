Brokerages Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.25. Tenaris reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 716.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of TS stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

