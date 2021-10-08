Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report sales of $345.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.48 million and the highest is $352.30 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Several analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

NYSE CBOE opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.