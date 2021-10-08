$8.98 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce $8.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.45 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $31.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $32.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $80,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after buying an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,984,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after buying an additional 1,497,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

