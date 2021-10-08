Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $345.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.30 million and the lowest is $338.48 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of CBOE opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

