Short Interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Decreases By 21.0%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after buying an additional 1,580,322 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,868,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,062,000 after buying an additional 446,108 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after buying an additional 168,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 809,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $424.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

