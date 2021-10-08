Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 87,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of -272,000.00 and a beta of 0.20. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 77,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 69,997 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

