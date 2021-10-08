Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Short Interest Update

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of PGRW stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Progress Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

