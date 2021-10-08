Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Altria Group worth $1,382,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after acquiring an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Altria Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 363,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

