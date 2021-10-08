Independent Franchise Partners LLP Acquires 4,099 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,812,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $385,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.50. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

