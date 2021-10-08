Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 175,552 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,570,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

ADP opened at $207.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.59 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

