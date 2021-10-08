Profund Advisors LLC Buys 18,430 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 820,500 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,062.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 232,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CX. Citigroup upped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.65 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

