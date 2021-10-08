XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,065 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

