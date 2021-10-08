Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.13.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

