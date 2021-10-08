The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Wendy’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Wendy’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $6,267,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.27 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.