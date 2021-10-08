3,952 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 5.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in OneMain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $57.10 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

