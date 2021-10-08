Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 132.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nucor by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nucor by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 46,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $98.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.