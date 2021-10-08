FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $401.66 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $404.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.42 and its 200-day moving average is $345.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $379.60.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,425. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

