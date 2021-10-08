Vabble (VAB) Price Hits $0.0376 on Exchanges

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $114,526.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00225186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00102229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Vabble Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,917,453 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

