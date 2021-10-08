U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608,791 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,252,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

