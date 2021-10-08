Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 46,920 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,026,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after buying an additional 306,619 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Progressive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,952,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,769,000 after buying an additional 679,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Progressive by 11.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,318,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,528,000 after buying an additional 647,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

