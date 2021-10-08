Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 302,285 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Moody’s worth $945,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $719,086,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $362.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.43 and a 200-day moving average of $351.71. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

