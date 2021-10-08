IONChain Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $268,976.43 and $1,332.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IONChain has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00227149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

