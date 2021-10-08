Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,449 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,855,000 after acquiring an additional 807,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,244,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,288,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,790 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,075,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,395,000 after purchasing an additional 141,404 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $98,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

