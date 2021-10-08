Profund Advisors LLC Buys 7,658 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

