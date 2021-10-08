AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 38.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

Shares of EL stock opened at $314.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

