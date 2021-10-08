Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $49.72. 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSEC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,486,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,904,000.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.