Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Shares Up 3.4%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) shares shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 27,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 77,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMGDF)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

