B. Riley Increases Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Price Target to $18.00

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.53. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

