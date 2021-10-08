AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 61,323 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 412.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

