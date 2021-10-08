XTX Topco Ltd Takes $243,000 Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,364,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after purchasing an additional 169,157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,608,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 182,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE PSXP opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSXP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.