Boston Partners Takes Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 316,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $255.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

