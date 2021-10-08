Boston Partners Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in DaVita were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $114.47 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

