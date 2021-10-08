Boston Partners Sells 3,597 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.36% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 674,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after buying an additional 249,872 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.