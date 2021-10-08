Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 288.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,253 shares of company stock worth $21,571,353. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $493.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $502.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

