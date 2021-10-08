Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 322 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,150.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after buying an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after buying an additional 3,942,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after buying an additional 3,181,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 148.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

